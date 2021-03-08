ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading Down 6.5%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.71 and last traded at $45.78. Approximately 1,164,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 946,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $54,193.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,272.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

