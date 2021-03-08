Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $118,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,867.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $1,362,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 70.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 395,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 163,207 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,872,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 19.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.