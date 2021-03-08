Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Acceleron Pharma worth $61,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $127.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.09. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $144.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on XLRN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

