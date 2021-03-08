Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Acceleron Pharma worth $61,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $127.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $144.26.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.