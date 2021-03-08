Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $290.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $267.00. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.27.
NYSE ACN opened at $249.51 on Monday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.68 and its 200-day moving average is $243.54.
In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
