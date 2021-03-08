Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $290.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $267.00. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.27.

NYSE ACN opened at $249.51 on Monday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.68 and its 200-day moving average is $243.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

