Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

ANIOY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

