Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Price Up 11%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s share price rose 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 182,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 372,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

