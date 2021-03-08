Actinium Reaches Market Cap of $406,677.50 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $406,677.50 and $808.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000080 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000140 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,144,900 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

