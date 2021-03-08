Acute Angle Cloud Hits One Day Trading Volume of $101,489.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $101,489.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,642.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.20 or 0.03451025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.01 or 0.00365999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.45 or 0.01009728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.01 or 0.00426028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.01 or 0.00356309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00245446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.