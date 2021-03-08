Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Adagene alerts:

Shares of ADAG stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. Adagene has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

There is no company description available for Adagene Inc

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.