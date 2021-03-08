Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADAG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adagene in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Adagene stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $22.80. 780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,928. Adagene has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $31.83.

There is no company description available for Adagene Inc

