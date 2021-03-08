Adams Wealth Management Has $2.29 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adams Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $231.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

