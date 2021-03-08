AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Up 5.5%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $32.86. Approximately 1,015,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,105,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,065,000 after purchasing an additional 511,637 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 23.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,545.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 696,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

