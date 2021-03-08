Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Up to $42.23

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.23, but opened at $47.90. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 406 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $377,825.80. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,983,964 shares of company stock valued at $116,064,346. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

