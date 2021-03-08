adbank (ADB) Hits Market Cap of $1.37 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One adbank token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, adbank has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. adbank has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $340,565.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00058984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.76 or 0.00812041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00025805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00029746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00040913 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,569,721 tokens. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

adbank Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.