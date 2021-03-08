Add.xyz (PLT) Hits One Day Volume of $353,036.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Add.xyz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $353,036.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.68 or 0.00812130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00025798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00062821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00029585 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 110,986.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Add.xyz Token Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:PLT) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

Add.xyz Token Trading

