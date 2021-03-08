AdEx Network (ADX) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001535 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $93.70 million and $6.82 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00059872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.71 or 0.00814201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00025311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00061304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00029389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00041020 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,730,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,588,445 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.