Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,720 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Adient worth $59,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Adient by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT opened at $37.89 on Monday. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

