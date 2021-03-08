Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,853 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $76,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $440.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.81. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

