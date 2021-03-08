Adrian Sainsbury Buys 9 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) per share, for a total transaction of £148.05 ($193.43).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,526 ($19.94) per share, with a total value of £152.60 ($199.37).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 11 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29) per share, for a total transaction of £154 ($201.20).

Shares of LON CBG traded up GBX 46 ($0.60) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,678 ($21.92). 203,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,410. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.02. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,684 ($22.00). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,503.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.80.

Separately, Shore Capital cut Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,113.14 ($14.54).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

