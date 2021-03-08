Adshares Hits Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $2,047.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,601,010 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

