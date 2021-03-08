ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) EVP Acquires $48,930.00 in Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ADT stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -155.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADT. Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

