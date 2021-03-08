ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.72

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADVOF shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

The company has a market cap of $585.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.