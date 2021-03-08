Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.86 and last traded at $73.96. 54,424,008 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 45,861,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock worth $21,347,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.