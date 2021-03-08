Advisory Services Network LLC Has $57.20 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,225.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,202.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

