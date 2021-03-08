Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Price Up 7%

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 369,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 233,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
AGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $371.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.66.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGLE)
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
Read More: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.