Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Price Up 7%

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 369,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 233,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $371.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 39,541 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

