Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Up 8.1%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $13.15. 2,210,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,271,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $286.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.09.
Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.
