Aeon Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $9,625.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.24 or 0.00423098 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

