Aerie Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,211 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,380% compared to the average volume of 121 call options.

AERI traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after buying an additional 92,359 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 257,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 222,137 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.