Aeron Achieves Market Cap of $214,845.69 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $214,845.69 and approximately $90,970.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00058938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.84 or 0.00813395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00062352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00029491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

ARNX is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

Aeron Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

