Aeron Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,201.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $202,616.50 and $1,201.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00801665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00029299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041945 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

