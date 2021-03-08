Aeryus (AER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $396.00

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Aeryus has a total market capitalization of $37,625.26 and approximately $396.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeryus token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeryus has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00088741 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Aeryus Token Profile

Aeryus (AER) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeryus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars.

