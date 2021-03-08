Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading 15.2% Higher

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) traded up 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.06. 12,032,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 23,128,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The stock has a market cap of $78.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

