Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 8.4% on Insider Selling

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price fell 8.4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $72.95 and last traded at $74.31. 3,751,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,875,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.

Specifically, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.