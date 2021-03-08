Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.78

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.71, with a volume of 24619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,843.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,235 shares of company stock worth $4,493,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

