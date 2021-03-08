Agenus (AGEN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.20 on Monday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $608.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

