Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Investec downgraded Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of ARGKF opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Aggreko has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

