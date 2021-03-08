Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 9.1%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.87 and last traded at $52.37. 1,180,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,199,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Agora by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,003,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Himension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,876,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Agora (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
