Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 9.1%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.87 and last traded at $52.37. 1,180,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,199,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Agora by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,003,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Himension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,876,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

