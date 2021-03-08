Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after acquiring an additional 96,553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $77.06.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

