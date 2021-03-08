AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of AIB Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AIB Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

