Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.17

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $85.27 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,293.31 or 0.99881737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00036971 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.20 or 0.00919493 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.98 or 0.00414727 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00292986 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00072797 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00037573 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005671 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aion

