Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.52

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.52 and last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 2857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Get Air Lease alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $4,881,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.