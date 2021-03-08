Airbloc (ABL) Price Hits $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Airbloc has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $68,762.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.93 or 0.00815366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00025422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00041103 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

