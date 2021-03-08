Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €134.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €134.00 ($157.65) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €105.15 ($123.71).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €95.42 ($112.26) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.04. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.