Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AIXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.50 ($20.59).

Get Aixtron alerts:

AIXA opened at €16.63 ($19.56) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 12-month high of €20.35 ($23.94). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.76.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.