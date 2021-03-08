Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.
Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 133,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $523.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.11.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
