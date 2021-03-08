Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 133,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $523.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. On average, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

