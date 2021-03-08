Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $521.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

