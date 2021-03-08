Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Up 6%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.78. 1,185,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,993,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Akerna during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akerna by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

