Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.15

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.15 and last traded at $68.17, with a volume of 72313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,163 shares of company stock worth $945,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 233,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,103,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

