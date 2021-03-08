Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $87.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.69. Albany International has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 in the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Albany International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Albany International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

